Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of relief operations.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2020 15:42 IST
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi
Image Source : FILE

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of relief operations. According to an official, Sisodia interacted with residents of Shiv Vihar and other areas in northeast Delhi, where communal violence broke out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last week.

Social MinisterWelfare  Rajendra Pal Gautam also visited Gangavihar and directed officials to speed up the process of releasing compensation.Earlier in the day, paramilitary forces conducted flag marches and damage assessment teams scoured the violence-hit areas.

Police have been holding meetings with locals in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad.

Schools in the area will remain closed till March 7.

Also read: Delhi violence: Pistol man Shahrukh arrested from Shamli

Also read:Delhi violence: Normalcy returns week after clashes; several shops reopen in Maujpur

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News