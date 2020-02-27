Northeast Delhi violence: Delhi Police transfers probe to Crime Branch, forms 2 SITs

Image Source : PTI File

The Delhi Police Thursday transferred probe in connection with the Northeast Delhi violence to the Crime Branch and formed two Special Investigation Teams. The SITs will be led by DCPs Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

Every team under the ACP will consist of three Inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 3 HCs/CTs. These teams will immediately take over the investigation of the cases connected with Northeast Delhi violence. Additional CP Crime BK Singh will overall supervise the work. The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people and registered 18 FIRs in the violence so far.

