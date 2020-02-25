Northeast Delhi violence: Five stations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line remain shut

In the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi areas, five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

"Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in which at least five people, including a head constable, were killed.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. A head constable was among people killed in the clash.

