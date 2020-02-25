Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Worried about prevailing situation: Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with all party MLAs of affected areas

Worried about prevailing situation: Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with all party MLAs of affected areas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called at his residence an urgent meeting at 10.30 am on Tuesday with AAP MLAs and officials belonging to the areas that are hit by violence that has erupted between various groups supporting and against the CAA. Kejriwal had termed the violence "very distressing" on Monday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 9:35 IST
Worried about prevailing situation: Arvind Kejriwal calls
Image Source : FILE

Worried about prevailing situation: Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is "very worried" about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi and called an urgent meeting at his residence of all party MLAs ​belonging to the areas that are hit by violence that has erupted between various groups supporting and against the CAA.

On Monday, Kejriwal had termed the violence "very distressing". Fresh incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Delhi’s Maujpur and Brahmpuri on Tuesday morning. In a tweet, the chief minister also urged everyone to shun violence.

Taking to Twitter Kejriwal said, "I am very worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence."

Delhi CM had urged Home Minister Amit Shah - under whose control Delhi Police rolls up - to "restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained". Political analyst Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to raise alarm over the clashes.

Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

A head constable was among five people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News