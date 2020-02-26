Northeast Delhi Violence: Chidambaram criticises Centre, Delhi Police for failing to control the situation

Northeast Delhi Violence: Chidambaram criticises Centre, Delhi Police for failing to control violence

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described the violence in Delhi as a colossal failure of Delhi Police. He criticised the Delhi Police and the Centre in a series of tweets for failing to control the law and order situation.

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last three days.

"The violence has continued since Monday and even now there are incidents of violence. It shows the colossal failure of the Delhi Police," tweeted Chidambaram.

On the Delhi High Court's midnight hearing, directing the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage to the injured victims of violence, he said, "Two High Court judges had to hold a midnight hearing last night to ensure the safe evacuation of injured persons to a proper hospital. What does it say about the performance of Delhi Police?"

The Congress leader also slammed the Central government in a tweet, "Whether the violence in East Delhi was instigated (MOS-Home) or spontaneous (MHA), the government has a duty to end the violence."

"Still not too late, the government should listen to the voices of the CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will not be held in a derogatory manner until the Supreme Court decides on its legality," he added in a follow-up tweet.

He also said, "India lives with the Citizenship Act 1955 without amendment. Why is there a need to amend the Act now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned further."

Clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters have taken place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi causing the death of 20 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Police unable to control situation, army should be called in immediately: Kejriwal