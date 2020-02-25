Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Delhi Riots: Curfew imposed in Karawal Nagar, Chand Bagh, Maujpur and Jaffrabad

Northeast Delhi violence: Following widespread and rampant violence in Northeast Delhi a curfew has been imposed in Karawal Nagar, Chand Bagh, Maujpur and Jaffrabad. Delhi violence has claimed 10 lives so far. Northeast Delhi has become a virtual battlefield for clashes between mobs that either support or oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The areas majorly affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Violence in New Delhi has spiralled out of control. In Chandbagh, rioters set street shops on fire while acid was splashed over paramilitary forces deployed in Karawal Nagar's Shivpulia. A scuffle broke out between rioters and security personnel at Chandbagh sometime ago.

Delhi Minority Commission had already urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to impose curfew in order to put an end to violence.

In a letter to Baijal, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan expressed apprehension that violence may escalate after departure of the visiting US president Donald Trump.

"The situation may worsen tomorrow after President Trump leaves tonight. Please treat this as urgent as any delay will result in more loss of lives and damage," Khan said in his letter demanding imposition of curfew in the violence-hit areas.

Appeals are being made from various quarters calling on people to desist from violent activities. This includes Home Ministry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Kejriwal urged people to put an end to the "madness" ensuing in parts of Delhi.

Met with victims of violence being treated at the GTB Hospital and Max Hospital. Hindus, Muslims, policemen - none have escaped unhurt.. this madness must end immediately pic.twitter.com/Nh2VI6BRTG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal attended a meeting in which Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah were present. The meeting resolved to enhance police-MLA coordination, quell rumour-mongering and reactivate peace committees in various localities of the city.

