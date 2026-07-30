North East floods: Heavy rains to continue in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland till August 1 | 10 Points

New Delhi:

Heavy rains have triggered severe flooding and landslides across parts of the North East, with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland bearing the brunt of the devastation. While floodwaters have started receding in several areas, the scale of destruction remains enormous, leaving thousands displaced, damaging homes and infrastructure, and disrupting daily life across the region.

Governments at both the Centre and state level have stepped up relief and restoration efforts, even as fresh rainfall warnings have raised concerns about the situation worsening again. Here's a look at the biggest developments from the ongoing North East flood crisis.

North East floods: 12 key updates

1. Assam death toll reaches 78, over 3 lakh people still affected

The flood situation in Assam remains serious despite receding waters. The death toll has climbed to 78, while more than 3,00,000 people continue to be affected across seven districts. Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat.

2. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland continue to battle floods

Heavy rainfall and landslides have caused widespread damage in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, resulting in loss of lives and property. Floodwaters flowing from Nagaland have also worsened the situation in parts of Upper Assam.

3. Relief operations continue as families struggle to return home

More than 16,500 displaced people remain in 71 relief camps, while over 72,000 people are being assisted through relief distribution centres. Medical and veterinary teams continue rescue operations, but many families are still unable to return because their homes have been damaged or filled with mud and silt. Several roads also remain blocked by mud brought down from the hills of Nagaland.

4. Crops, infrastructure and power supply badly hit

More than 21,523 hectares of farmland remain submerged, over 11,000 animals have been washed away and another 17,000 affected. Roads, bridges, embankments, schools and houses have suffered heavy damage. Nearly 13,000 households, mainly in Sivasagar district, are also still without electricity as restoration work continues.

5. PM Modi and Amit Shah assure full Central support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and assured continued Central assistance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed Assam's flood situation twice within a week, reiterating the Centre's commitment to relief, restoration and rebuilding.

6. Assam seeks special Central relief package

The Assam government has requested that the Upper Assam floods be recognised as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event". It has also sought a dedicated Central package for relief, housing, infrastructure restoration and livelihood support, along with relaxed norms under Central schemes.

7. Banks to discuss support for flood-hit borrowers

Following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Assam government will hold discussions with banks on special support measures for people whose loans have been affected by the floods.

8. Fresh IMD rain warning keeps North East on alert

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland until 1 August. Orange alerts have been issued for several districts, with warnings of flash floods, waterlogging and landslides.

9. Central team reviews damage on the ground

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team has completed its assessment of flood-hit districts in Assam, while Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya reviewed relief efforts and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted rescue, rehabilitation and restoration work.

10. Assam Congress alleges "man-made catastrophe"

The Assam Congress approached the Gauhati High Court, alleging the floods were a "man-made catastrophe" caused by failure to implement court directives, illegal mining and poor environmental management. The party has sought accountability, compensation for victims and stricter oversight of future projects.

(With inputs from PTI)

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