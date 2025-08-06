North America’s tallest Lord Ram statue unveiled in Canada North America’s tallest Lord Ram statue, standing 51 feet tall, was unveiled in Mississauga, Canada. Built in Delhi and assembled in Ontario, the statue is inspired by Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

New Delhi:

The tallest statue of Lord Ram in North America was unveiled on Sunday at the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Standing 51 feet tall (excluding its pedestal and umbrella), the fibreglass idol has become a powerful spiritual and cultural landmark in the Greater Toronto Area.Over 10,000 devotees gathered for the grand ceremony, joined by prominent Canadian leaders including Minister Rechie Valdez, Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali, and Minister for International Trade Maninder Sidhu. Also present was the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons.

The statue has become an instant social media sensation, with users calling it a “statement of resilience, peace, and identity.” One post read, “From Ayodhya to Ontario, the name of Shri Ram echoes louder than borders.”

Inspired by Ayodhya

Built in Delhi and assembled by skilled craftsmen in Canada, the statue is inspired by the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Featuring a steel superstructure, the idol is engineered to withstand wind speeds up to 200 km/h and is designed to last over a century.

“This is a spiritual gift to the community,” said Acharya Surinder Sharma Shastri, founder of the Hindu Heritage Centre.

The project was initiated four years ago, made possible by a generous Indo-Canadian donor. Speaking on the turnout, principal organiser Kushagr Sharma said. “To witness over 10,000 people united in devotion for the unveiling of Shri Ram’s murti was remarkable… a proud moment for all Canadians who believe in cultural harmony and spiritual heritage.”

Strategically placed near Toronto Pearson International Airport, the towering idol is now one of the first sights visible to arriving planes