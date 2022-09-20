Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida: 4 dead as housing society wall collapses in Jal Vayu Vihar, rescue efforts underway

Highlights At least 4 people died in Noida's sector 21 area on Tuesday.

The boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar housing society collapsed.

Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot.

Noida wall collapse: At least 4 people died in Noida's sector 21 area on Tuesday, after the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed. Rescue efforts are underway, and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. "Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told news agency PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on a war footing.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed officials to make proper arrangements for their treatment while wishing speedy recovery of the injured.

Latest India News