Noida Twin Towers case: 325-kg explosives reach Supertech ahead of demolition on August 28

Image Source : PTI. Supertech's 40-storey twin towers covered with geo-fabric ahead of their scheduled demolition in Noida.

Noida Twin Towers demolition case : On August 13 (Saturday), around 325-kg of explosives was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid tight security to be used in the August 28 (Sunday) demolition of the Supertech twin 40-storey towers.

This will reportedly be done under the supervision of the Noida Authority.

According to information, the Authority will need a total 3,700 kg of explosives to demolish both the towers and 325-kg will be made available every day.

Vans carrying the explosives were seen arriving at the site today. As per the information, the structure will be rigged with explosives that weigh 325 kilograms, which will be towed with the Super Power 90 (25X200mm). It will comprise of 10,990 Non-Electronic Detonators, four electronic detonators, and a solar cord of 63,300 metres.

The Supreme Court recently gave a go-ahead to the Noida Authority to demolish the towers with explosives.

Image Source : ANI. 325 kg explosives reach Supertech Twin Towers today.

"Amid tight security, explosives were brought from Palwal to Supertech Twins Towers in Noida. The building will be demolished on August 28. The Supreme Court has ordered this. The complete demolition work is being done under the leadership of Noida Authority," said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

Around 9,400 holes were drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the towers which will be filled with explosives.

The official said that the explosives will be fixed with the buildings and on August 28, after the full preparation, both the towers will be razed.

The apex court had noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

Earlier, The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28. The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms.

The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.

(With agencies inputs)

