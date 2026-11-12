26-year-old Noida tourist dies after falling during paragliding in Himachal's Bir-Billing

Dharamsala:

A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida died after falling from a tandem paraglider mid-air during a flight in the Bir-Billing hills, the world-famous paragliding site in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said. The deceased was visiting Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins when the incident occurred.

Police have identified the victim as Shubham Dobliyal, who was working with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

Police records statement

According to police, information about the incident was received through the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 helpline on November 10. A friend of the deceased had alerted the authorities, reporting that the tourist had fallen while paragliding in the Bir-Billing area.

During the investigation, police recorded the statement of a 24-year-old woman from Greater Noida, who filed the complaint in the case.

An FIR was registered on November 11 against the paraglider pilot, a 45-year-old resident of Kangra district. The case has been filed under Sections 125 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Bulgarian national dies paragliding in Dharamshala

Earlier in October, a 47-year-old Bulgarian national died, and his much older British companion survived with injuries after they crashed while paragliding near Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara, Dharamshala. The two foreign nationals took off separately from the Bir-Billing paragliding site and reportedly encountered adverse weather conditions mid-flight.

The incident occurred on October 25 afternoon following an encounter with strong winds, prompting an overnight joint search-and-rescue operation by local authorities.

The deceased, Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, had arrived in India on October 7 on a tourist visa. His British companion, 63-year-old Stephen Antony Purdie, was rescued without injuries.

Police stated that both individuals had taken off on solo paragliding flights from the paragliding site at Bir-Billing. However, due to high wind speeds, reports of a crash near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara were received between approximately 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM.

Upon receiving the information, a joint rescue mission was mobilised by the police and district administration, comprising personnel from the local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and members of the local mountaineering team, Him Sanchar Rescue Team.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the crash.

(With PTI inputs)

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