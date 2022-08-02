Noida Supertech tower demolition: Rigging of explosives deferred; review meet on August 6

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Noida Authority would be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6 after which the further course of action could be shared, the official added.

Noida Supertech tower demolition: The process for rigging Supertech's twin towers with explosives which were scheduled to begin Tuesday has been deferred over the lack of some NOCs mandatory for their demolition, officials said.

The demolition of the twin towers located in Sector 93A of Noida is scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21. The Supreme Court's deadline for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures is August 28. The time from August 21 to 28 was kept as a buffer period.

According to officials in the know of the developments, the charging, and filling of explosives in columns of the skeletal structures, the process was to begin on Tuesday and it would have taken around 15 days for the job to be completed safely.

"However, the charging process could not begin as per the schedule. A couple of no objection certificates (NOCs) are still pending after which final preparations for the demolition process can begin," an official said.

According to sources, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, which has been hired by developer Supertech Group, was yet to provide replies to queries of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), whose approval is needed for the charging process to start.

"Once a few pending reports are submitted to CBRI and CBRI gives its go-ahead, the charging process would begin," a Noida Authority official told PTI.

Over 3,500 kgs of explosives will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, according to officials. Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers were ordered to be brought down last August by the Supreme Court, which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

