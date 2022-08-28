Noida twin towers turned to dust. What happens now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Explosives weighing 3,700 kgs were used in the demolition, and 5,000 residents of the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were vacated for the demolition day.

Noida's Supertech twin towers were demolished in a milestone instance on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. The towers, taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, came down to the ground within 9 seconds. Explosives weighing 3,700 kgs were used in the demolition, and 5,000 residents of the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were vacated for the demolition day.

Now that the towers are demolished, what will happen now?

The first order of business for authorities is to clean up the debris that was formed. Officials said that the debris, consisting of rubble steel and iron bars will be gone in 3 months.

Noida authorities will conduct a structural analysis and safety audit to check if the nearby societies are okay. Residents who were asked to vacate will be allowed back into society after 6.30 pm. Gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour, "Ritu Maheshwari added.

Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have been activated at the site to mitigate dust, an official said.

The demolition of the structures leaves behind an estimated 35,000 cubic metres or 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which chiefly includes concrete rubble, steel and iron bars and would take another three months to be properly disposed of. The towers were proposed to have 40 floors with 21 shops and 915 residential apartments with a fascinating view of the city.

ALSO READ | Noida twin tower demolition: From 'rise' to 'fall' - Here's the TIMELINE

Latest India News