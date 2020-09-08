Noida Sunday lockdown lifted, markets to open as per pre-COVID era

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Noida Sunday lockdown lifted, markets to open as per usual routine

The Noida auhtority has completely lifted the weekend lockdown that was limited to Sunday in the last Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the state government . Following the new guidelines, the lone day Sunday lockdown has also been lifted in Noida. Markets will open according to their usual rouitne.

The move comes after Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked the Sunday restrictions allowing markets to follow their weekly arrangements as per the earlier practice.

The state government had earlier ordered weekend lockdowns in which all markets, commercial establishments and offices remained closed on Saturdays and Sundays to enable sanitization of various areas.

Earlier this month, the state government brought down the curbs to Sundays and now this also has been relaxed. With this, the state will now return to its normal routine of the pre-Covid era.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a meeting of his Team 11 on Tuesday, however underlined the need for creating awareness about Covid protocols among people and also enhancing the medical infrastructure to deal with increasing cases.

He said all persons living in containment zones should be tested for Covid.

