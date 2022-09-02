Miffed over party's support to Shrikant Tyagi, Samajwadi Party leader Shailendra Kumar resigns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Samajwadi Party delegation will meet family members of Shrikant Tyagi today in Noida.

Shrikant Tyagi case: In a recent development, Samajwadi Party's Noida Mahanagar vice-president, Shailendra Kumar has resigned from the primary membership of the party. He wrote a letter to party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior officials explaining to them the reasons behind his decision as SP came out in full support of Shrikant Tyagi. Kumar is apparently miffed over party's support to Shrikant Tyagi.

Shailendra Kumar asked, "How can SP President Akhilesh Yadav allow his party leaders to meet the family members of a culprit like Shrikant Tyagi?."

"I would like to tell one thing very clearly to Akhilesh Yadav ji that no individual in a civilised society will ever come in support of a person like Shrikant Tyagi. So, it does not matter whether you belong to which particular caste, religion or follow which language," the leader added.

"I want to ask him why is he taking action against a woman who was totally innocent. This is a very sensitive matter where people are speaking against the act and actions of Tyagi," Shailendra further stated in his letter.

SP delegation to meet Tyagi's family today :

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party comprising of 9-members will today (September 2) meet the family members and wife of Shrikant Tyagi in Noida.

Know more about Shrikant Tyagi matter:

Shrikant Tyagi was seen in a viral video, threatening and misbehaving with a woman inside Noida's Grand Omaxe Society, Sector 93, and was on the run ever since. Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on August 9.

Tyagi, who had claimed to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered.

Earlier, speaking to media persons while being taken from the court, Tyagi said the woman whom he assaulted was like his sister and claimed that the incident was political, adding that it was done to politically decimate him.

"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi while being taken from the court.

Earlier, the Noida Police said that Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya allegedly gave, police had claimed.CP Alok Singh said that the video of the said incident occurred on August 5, 2022, and came to light through the social media monitoring team. However, the matter was not reported to the police by the victim. The victim was contacted by the police. Then a case was lodged and a search for the accused was started.

"Initially, eight teams were constituted to apprehend Shrikant Tyagi, but he could not be traced as he was changing his locations and mobile devices. A massive team effort was launched. The number of teams was increased to 12," the police said.

After a massive search operation, Tyagi was arrested along with the people harbouring him during these 3-4 days. While talking about the reason behind the dispute, the Commissioner of Police said that the dispute was related to the use of the common area in society, which started three years back in 2019.

