Noida society turns guest lounge into medical facilities for people with COVID-19 symptoms

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in Noida, societies are looking at different methods to pitch in with beds and other facilities in the fight against coronavirus.
Noida's Eldeco Utopia society in Sector 93 has turned guest rooms into makeshift medical facilities. The rooms include wheelchairs, stretchers and also oxygen cylinder if the need ever arises that a person needs to be provided oxygen.
The authorities have said that this will be done under strict medical observance.
"Cases are rising everyday all around us, it's necessary to use every bit of resources we have," Pramod Kumar Mishra was quoted by the Times of India.