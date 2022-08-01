Monday, August 01, 2022
     
  4. Noida: Security guard dies in Sector 78 after 'malfunctioning gate' falls on him

Noida: Security guard dies in Sector 78 after 'malfunctioning gate' falls on him

Noida news: According to the police, the incident took place at Sikka Karmic Greens society in Sector 78, Noida when the security guard, identified as Ramhit, was closing the sliding gate of the residential apartments.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Noida Published on: August 01, 2022 9:59 IST
Noida news, Security guard Ramhit dies in Sector 78 Sikka Karmic Greens society, Security guard dies
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A security guard passed away in Noida's Sector 78 after malfunctioning gate falls on him in Sikka Karmic Greens society.

Highlights

  • A 28-year-old man, working as a security guard at a society in Noida died, a police official said
  • The tragedy occurred after a malfunctioning sliding gate at entrance of the society fell on him
  • According to the police, the incident took place at Sikka Karmic Greens society in Sector 78, Noida

Noida news: A 28-year-old man, working as a security guard at a society in Noida died after a malfunctioning sliding gate at the entrance of the society fell on him, a police official said on Sunday (July 31).

According to the police, the incident took place at Sikka Karmic Greens society in Sector 78, Noida when the security guard, identified as Ramhit, was closing the sliding gate of the residential apartments.

"The alignment of the sliding gate malfunctioned and it accidentally fell upon the security guard," the official told media.

The injured guard was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and from there referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, however, he succumbed during the treatment.

Necessary legal action is being taken, the official added.

(With IANS inputs) 

