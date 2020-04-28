New coronavirus cases reported from Noida Sector-93, 34, 50, 15 and Bagampur

Image Source : PTI File Image

At least five cases of the coronavirus were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours, officials said today. At least 190 patients were tested while 185 were found negative for COVID-19. The five patients who tested positive also included residents from Noida.

The coronavirus patients were found in Noida Sector-34, 50, 15, 93 A, and Bagampur. While a 45-year-old male patient was infected in Noida Sector-34, an 18-year-old female's case was reported from Noida Sector-50. In Noida Sector 15, an 18-year-old male was diagnosed COVID-19 positive while a 71-year-old elderly woman was found infected in Noida Sector-93A. In Greater Noida's Begampur, a 50-year-old patient was found positive for coronavirus.

At least eight people were discharged today, officials said. Four patients were discharged from Sharda Hospital while one each was discharged from GIMS, SSPH, and PGTI. Two patients of G.B. Nagar, admitted in Delhi, were also discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the region stood at 134, officials said. Of these, 79 have been cured so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage