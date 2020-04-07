Noida reports coronavirus case from Sector-8 slum; 200 people being sent to quarantine centres

Image Source : PTI File Image

As many as 200 residents in Noida are being to quarantine centres after detection of a coronavirus case in a slum in Sector-8. Police teams and ambulances were rushed in soon after reports of the COVID-19 patient emerged. Noida was having a safe run for the past three days as there were no new cases of the infection. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases of the coronavirus.

"Of the total 1,042 samples which have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, 58 have tested positive, 787 negative and result for 203 was awaited," the Health Department had said in its daily statement this evening.

