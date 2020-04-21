Noida Sector-8, Sector-19 report coronavirus cases

Image Source : AP File Image

Fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Noida Sector-8 and Sector-19 on Tuesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported at least 102 cases of the infection so far while 43 were cured. In the last 24 hours, about 116 people were tested for the virus, however, only one was found positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, the Noida authority sealed Sector 5 in Block B after a person was detected positive for the coronavirus. Days ago, the administration had sealed Sector 37, Sector 30 along with several others after cases of the infection emerged.

At least 30 hotspots have been identified in Noida so far. These include areas in Noida Sector 27, 28, 44, 74, 37, 50.

