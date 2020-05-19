Noida Sector-8 reports new COVID-19 infection; 13 patients discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Image Source : PTI Noida Sector-8 reports new COVID-19 infection

Noida on Tuesday recorded three fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 289. However, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals after their successful recovery. With this, the total number of coronavirus survivors in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 207.

Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 patients in the district are 77. The deadly contagious virus has claimed five lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far.

A 33-year-old man, resident of Noida Sector-8 tested positive for coronavirus after which he was admitted to GIMS Hospital. He was the first contact of a COVID-19 infected patient.

On the other hand, a couple, aged 33 and 24 and residents of CHI-II AWHO Greater Noida, tested positive on Tuesday. The couple has also been admitted to GIMS Hospital.

