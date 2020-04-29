Noida Sector-8 JJ Colony, Sector-122 record new COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
​Three more coronavirus cases emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar today. All three COVID-19 patients were detected positive from Noida.

Noida Updated on: April 29, 2020 17:35 IST
File Image

Three more coronavirus cases emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar today. All three COVID-19 patients were detected from Noida. 

About 88 out of 91 people were found negative for COVID-19. One of the three coronavirus positive patients belong to Noida Sector 122, a 35-year-old male. The remaining two are residents of Noida Sector-8 JJ Colony. One is aged 52 years while the other is a 23-year-old. 

Meanwhile, two female patients were successfully treated and discharged from Sharda Hospital today. 

