Noida Sector-45's Khajoor Colony reports new coronavirus case

Image Source : PTI File

Another case of the coronavirus emerged from Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. The new COVID-19 patient is a 52-year-old male resident of Khajoor Colony in Noida Sector-45. About 98 others tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

Besides, a 62-year-old male resident of Noida Sector-66 also tested positive for the virus and died last evening. The cause of his death was a cardiorespiratory failure, authorities said.

Meanwhile, two male patients aged 23 years and 40 years were discharged from GIMS after the successful treatment of COVID-19.

A total number of 216 patients have tested COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far. Out of these, 93 are active cases. Two people have died of the respiratory infection in the region until now.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage