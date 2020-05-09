Noida Sector-45's Khajoor Colony reports new coronavirus case

Another case of the coronavirus emerged from Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. The new COVID-19 patient is a 52-year-old male resident of Khajoor Colony in Noida Sector-45. About 98 others tested negative for COVID-19 infection.
Besides, a 62-year-old male resident of Noida Sector-66 also tested positive for the virus and died last evening. The cause of his death was a cardiorespiratory failure, authorities said.
Meanwhile, two male patients aged 23 years and 40 years were discharged from GIMS after the successful treatment of COVID-19.
A total number of 216 patients have tested COVID-19 positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far. Out of these, 93 are active cases. Two people have died of the respiratory infection in the region until now.