Image Source : ANI Massive fire erupts in a building in Noida sector 3.

Noida: A massive engulfed a building in Noida Sector 3 on Friday evening. Around 18 persons who were trapped inside have been safely rescued.

Firefighters are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames.

Due to the fire, the entire area has been covered in thick black smoke.

No reports of any casualties have surfaced so far.

