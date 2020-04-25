Noida Sector-18, Sector-45, Sector-80 record fresh COVID-19 cases

File Image

Three people from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. This takes the total number of cases in the region to 112. At least 59 people have been cured so far, an official update read. Of the total 112 patients, 53 are active cases. A 28-year-female from Noida Sector-18 tested positive for the virus today. Another 20-year-old was detected positive from Noida Sector-45. The third patient is a 38-year-old male, resident of Noida Sector-80, who attended the Markaz event in Delhi. All three have been admitted to Sharda Hospital.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj issued a list of coronavirus hotspots in the region today. The list categorized areas under Red, Orange, and Green Zones. While 17 areas were identified as Red Zones, 13 were marked under Orange Zone. About 10 hotspots were kept under the Green Zone.

