Fire breaks out in a building in Noida sector 18

A massive fire incident has been reported in the Sector-18 market in Noida. Several fire tenders have been rushed to spot.

"A dozen people were stuck on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building in Sector-18 market as a fire broke there. We safely evacuated all of them & there were no casualties. 4 fire tenders on the spot. Fire under control," Arun Singh, Chief Fire Officer said.

