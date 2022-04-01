Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Noida: Sec 144 imposed till April 30 in view of Ramzan, Ram Navami and school exams

Noida Sec 144 news: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has imposed Section 144 in the district from April 1 till April 30 in view of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti and the ongoing high school (class 10th), inter exams (class 12th).

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate issued an order in this regard on Friday stating that maintaining peace and harmony was of utmost importance and in view of several festivals decision has been taken to impose Section 144 within the district limits.

While Chaitra Navratra and Ramzan are beginning from April 2, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10. Ambedkar Jayanti is on April 14, Good Friday on April 15, Hanuman Jayanti on April 16, Easter on April 17, and the jumma namaz of Ramazan month on April 29.

