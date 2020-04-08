Panic buying seen at shops in Noida after sealing orders

Locals in Noida rushed to ration shops even as a lockdown was in place amid rise in coronavirus cases. The residents resorted to panic buying moments after the Uttar Pradesh government announced sealing of the hotspots in 15 districts of the state, including Noida. A panic button was triggered across the region as reports of people rushing to buy groceries and essentials began surfacing. Forgetting PM Modi's reiteration about social distancing, people formed long queues outside grocery stores.

The Yogi Adityanath-led governemnt today identified 22 hotspots in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 8 big and small in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate urged the residents to not indulge in panic buying. "Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers", he said.

