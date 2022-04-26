Noida: 1 dead after brawl at restro-bar, 16 detained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl during a party at a restro-bar in a mall here over bill payment, police officials said on Tuesday.

The restro-bar was sealed and 16 of its employees detained in the wake of the incident that took place on Monday night, the officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Rai, who hailed from Chhapra in Bihar and worked for a private firm in Noida, according to the police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the incident took place at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Gardens Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits.

"He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill," Singh said.

"The argument quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died," the police officer said.

Sixteen bar employees have been detained and after reviewing the CCTV footage, eight people have been identified, he said.

"The restro-bar has been sealed in order to prevent any tampering with evidence. The CCTV footage is being thoroughly analysed and further action would be taken accordingly," he said.

Rai is survived by his wife Pooja and two children aged five and three years.

Meanwhile, a representative of the restro-bar dubbed the episode as "extremely unfortunate incident" and claimed those involved in the brawl were not their employees.

"The incident took place outside the club and involved few unknown miscreants who were not part of the club security since the club does not have any bouncers employed at all," the bar official said.

"As a club owner, we are completely cooperating with the police and have already provided the DVR, CCTV footages and the club has been sealed," the official added.

