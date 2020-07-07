Noida weather turns pleasant as monsoon clouds cover city

Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Noida weather turned pleasant on Tuesday after black clouds enveloped the National Capital Region with a visible dip in temperature. However, no rainfall has been recorded so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier forecast cloudy weather conditions and light rainfall over the city.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Noida Updated on: July 07, 2020 18:05 IST
Noida weather turned pleasant on Tuesday after black clouds enveloped the National Capital Region with a visible dip in temperature. The relatively cooler temperatures as a result of these conditions are offering a respite from the scorching heat. However, no rainfall has been recorded so far. A similar situation was witnessed on June 10 in Delhi NCR region, when the scorching sun was suddenly covered by clouds in the evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier forecast cloudy weather conditions with light rainfall over the city. 

