Noida Police finds unique way to provide employment to women, make them 'Aatmanirbhar'

At a time when people are struggling for meeting livelihoods, Noida Police has taken a unique initiative for creating employement opportunities for women, with an approach of making them Aatmanirbhar.

Noida Police in its new drive has launched a unique project to make threads from solar powered charkha in the police line to make women financially self-reliant.

The solar powered charkha installed in the police line is providing employment to women and at the same time training them. It may be recalled that fossil fuels are not being used in this thread-making solar plant, which is also helping to save the environment.

Not only this, Noida police is trying its best to make women who lost their livelihood in corona crisis financially self-reliant.

A large number of women are making threads at this charkha plant installed in the police line. People are appreciating such a unique campaign to make women financially self-reliant during the crisis.

Speaking on this initiative, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, "We have started a unique project of making thread using solar charkha, in police lines of Gautam Buddh Nagar. It’s a step in making women-girls self sufficient economically as well as caring for environment."

Earlier also, Noida Police has helped a lot of people in the corona crisis.

Cops have helped the people living on the roadsides by distributing food and providing work to the economically weaker sections.

