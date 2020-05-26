Noida coronavirus recovery rate better than national average: Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh

Image Source : ALOK SINGH FACEBOOK Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh says Gautam Buddh Nagar COVID19 recovery rate is better than national average.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Tuesday spoke to India TV on Tuesday during #ZilaSammelan special coverage and gave an update on how Gautam Buddh Nagar is dealing with the crisis. Alok Singh said that out of 345 total COVID-19 cases in Noida, 203 have already recovered that takes the recovery rate in the city to over 58 per cent which is way better than the national average of 41 per cent.

Speaking on those entering Noida after train or flight travel, Noida Commissioner said that it is advised that these people should remain home quarantine for a longer period.

Alok Singh mentioned since economic activities are restarting so whenever a case is detected in a factory or industry, it is not necessary to seal all the factories in that area. Only the affected zone is sealed and rest are senitized.

Noida Commissioner emphasized that as the country is moving towards easing down the lockdown, the most important precaution that everyone needs to take is to maintain social distancing and following all protocols like using sanitizers, masks to reduce the risk of gettng infected to minimum.

Alok Singh in January took charge as the first commissioner of police of the newly-formed Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. He is a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, holds the rank of an Additional Director General (ADG).

