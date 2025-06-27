Noida old-age home horror: Elderly found tied up, locked in filthy rooms in soiled clothes, 42 rescued Authorities found elderly men and women in inhuman conditions, with one woman tied up, others locked in dark basement-like rooms, and several without proper clothing.

Noida:

In a deeply disturbing incident, 42 elderly residents were rescued from an illegal old-age home in Noida’s Sector 55 after a surprise joint raid revealed alarming levels of neglect and abuse.

Horrific conditions uncovered at Anand Niketan Ashram

The old-age home, identified as Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram, was raided on Thursday by a joint team from the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, Noida Police, Social Welfare Department, and the District Probation Office. The operation was initiated after a video showing an elderly woman tied up and confined in a room went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow.

During the raid, officials found one elderly woman tied with a cloth, male residents confined to dark basement-like rooms, and women half-clad or in soiled clothes, highlighting gross mistreatment. A woman claiming to be a nurse was found on-site, but investigations revealed she was only 12th pass, with no medical qualifications.

Illegal facility, hefty charges

Officials confirmed the ashram was operating without authorization. According to Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the UP State Women’s Commission, the institution charged Rs 2.5 lakh as a donation for admitting elderly residents, in addition to Rs 6,000 per month for accommodation and meals.

“This old age home is completely illegal. The conditions are horrific, and the treatment meted out to the residents is unacceptable,” Bharala said. Despite the grim conditions, when authorities reached out to some families of the residents, many reportedly downplayed the situation, claiming all was normal.

Rescue and relocation efforts underway

Out of the 42 elderly residents, three individuals will be shifted immediately to an old-age home run by the Social Welfare Department. The remaining residents will be relocated to government-approved homes within five days.

Authorities have initiated the process to seal the premises with administrative support. The Women’s Commission and the local administration are coordinating to ensure swift and strict action against the ashram’s management, who may face legal consequences for the abuse and illegal operation.

Officials vow action

The Noida Police confirmed that a complaint from the State Women’s Commission triggered the inspection. “Based on the findings, the old-age home is being sealed, and further action is being pursued against those responsible,” police officials stated.

The raid has drawn widespread attention and sparked outrage, prompting calls for stricter regulation and inspection of private elderly care institutions in the region.