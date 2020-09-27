Image Source : ANI New Film City in Noida: High-level team visits proposed land at Yamuna Expressway

A high-level team on Sunday inspected a portion of land for the proposed Film city in Gautam Budh Nagar. The team includes, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi, CEO and OSD of Yamuna Authority. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 22 unveiled the ambitious plan to set up the film city in Uttar Pradesh and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state. He also announced that 1,000 acre of land has been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the "Dedicated Infotainment Zone" will be set up with all world-class civil, public and technological facilities.

The proposed site is just an hour away from New Delhi and very close to the proposed international airport at Jewar, which is going to be the biggest greenfield airport of Asia.

The location is also close to Agra, the city of Taj Mahal, Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and near the proposed logistic hub in Noida, the proposed dry port and freight corridor, thus providing all facilities of transport and movement.

The YEIDA had on Sunday sent a proposal to the state government after it identified the land in Sector 21 along the expressway.

Similar proposals were also made by the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

