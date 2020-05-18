Noida reports 31 new cases of coronavirus; tally mounts to 286

Image Source : AP Noida reports 31 new cases of coronavirus

31 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Noida on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 286. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is 87. So far, the district recorded five fatalities due to COVID-19.

Till now, as many as 8254 samples have been taken in Noida, out of which results of 1679 samples were obtained today. However, three patients were recovered and discharged from the hospitals. With this, the total number of recovered patients in Noida reaches 194.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation suspended services on its Aqua-Line till May 31, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The Aqua Line connects the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, covering a distance of nearly 30 km over 21 stations.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage