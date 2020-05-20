Noida: Vehicles allowed to run with conditions; parks to open

As per the new guidelines issued in Noida and Greater Noida for the lockdown 4.0, private vehicles will be allowed to function seating 2 people besides the driver. If there are children in the car, then 2 additional passengers will be allowed.
Bikes have now been allowed to run provided the rider is alone on the bike. Two men are not allowed on one bike, but a man can ride along with a woman seated on the back seat incase of an emergancy. In this case, both the passengers have to wear a helmet.
In Autos and three-wheelers, 2 passengers are allowed apart from the driver.
In all these relaxations, it is compulsory to wear masks and adhere to proper social distancing norms.
Parks have been given a go ahead to open from 7 am - 10 am in the morning and 4 pm - 7 pm in the evening. People must follow social distancing norms and wear masks at all times. Consumption of alcohol, pan masala, gutka is prohibited in public places.