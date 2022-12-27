Noida law student arrested after his car with 'judge' sticker kills delivery executive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The occupants of the car had fled the spot after the crash, leaving the damaged vehicle behind, according to the police.

Noida police on Tuesday arrested a law student over the death of a food delivery executive after a speeding car with a sticker of 'district judge' hit his motorcycle. According to police, 2 other law students had been present in the car when the incident took place but they escaped and are yet to be apprehended.

The police said that the three accused were friends of the son of a family court judge and had taken the car to Ghaziabad when the accident took place, an official said. The 27-year-old Zomato delivery executive was near Parthala Chowk when the Toyota Corolla car with registration in Prayagraj hit it around 1.30 am on Monday.

The delivery executive, identified as Parvindar Kumar, was taken to a private hospital in the Bisrakh area but was pronounced dead on arrival, the police said. The occupants of the car had fled the spot after the crash, leaving the damaged vehicle behind, according to the police.

On Tuesday, a Noida Police spokesperson said, "Suyash Mishra, the driver of the car, has been arrested. The delivery executive had got hit by the negligently-driven car, causing him severe injuries that led to his death on the spot." Mishra, a native of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from his current place of residence in the Shakti Khand area of adjoining Ghaziabad district, the official said.

An FIR in the case was lodged at the Noida Sector 113 police station over a complaint from the deceased's brother. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving). Sector 113 police station in-charge Pramod Kumar said the three students had come to the home of their friend - the judge's son - on Christmas and were returning to Ghaziabad late at night when the accident took place.

"They had not informed the judge's family about taking their car. En route, while Mishra drove it the other two fell asleep. After the crash all three fled the spot and Mishra told police that they did it out of fear of being beaten up by any passerby on the road,” Kumar told PTI. The accused and his friends study at a private law college in Noida's Sector 62, he added.

