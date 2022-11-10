Noida International Airport front look revealed, first phase to have 12 mn passenger facility | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport: The upcoming international airport in Noida's Jewar look will reflect Uttar Pradesh's tradition and give a feeling of Banaras ghat upon entrance, informed Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of the Airport and COO Kiran who briefed media on the groundwork progress of the under-construction airport.

The front look of the Noida International Airport has also been revealed. It will reflect the look of the Ghat of Banaras upon entrance with carvings from place to place.

UP's tradition will be kept in mind in its designs and would be India's most digitally friendly airport. There will be green courtyards with seating for public convenience.

Noida International Airport | Key insights

In the first phase, the airport will have a capacity of 12 million passengers, once the capacity will increase by 80%, work for the remaining 4 phases will be done. First phase work will be completed by 2024. The airport will have up to 70 million passenger connectivity in phase 4. In the first phase, Terminal 1 will be constructed and remaining in later phases. Digital facilities will be best in class for the passengers. The terminal will have the best infrastructure in North India. The coming up of the airport will boost UP's economy, and employment rate. Yamuna International Airport Private Limited Company (YIAPL) is building the Noida International Airport. YIAPL will design, build and operate the Noida International Airport for the next 40 years. It has 75 years of experience in managing airport. It has constructed 10 airports in Europe, Latin America, and India. In the first, Zurich company has invested Rs 5,700 crores which is our parental company. The airport will also have 2.5 lakh tonnes of cargo capacity. In the first phase, the north runway will be of 3,900 metres and in fourth phase, the south runway will be of 4150 metres. The airport will be directly connected to Yamuna Expressway. Passenger convenience facilities, and hotels will be constructed. The hotel and ground transportation center will be built by the end of 2024. The government is working for the connectivity of metro and high-speed metro to connect the airport. Cargo hub will be built in 80 acres of land, while 40 acres of space has been kept for MRO development, for maintenance. Terminal 1 will have: Level 1: International departure. Level 2: Domestic Departure. Level 3: Domestic Arrival. Around 1,000 labourers are presently working on the site which will be increased to 5,000 soon.

