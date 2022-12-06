Noida: High speeding Jaguar kills woman on scooty in sector 96

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Noida: A high-speed Jaguar car killed a woman driving a two-wheeler in Noida Sector 96 when the accused was performing stunts.

The police have arrested the man behind the wheels who according to reports is a manager in an MNC.

The incident took place on December 4. The girl was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on December 5. The accused has been arrested.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a young woman in Greater Noida teamed up with her lover to allegedly murder a shopping mall worker who physically appeared similar to her as part of a plan to fake her own death and then kill her relatives to "avenge" her parents' suicide, police said on Friday.

A body with the face mutilated by boiling oil was found in the house of the accused Payal Bhati (22) on November 13. The body was cremated by the relatives who believed it was Bhati, police said.

A purported suicide note was found beside the body with Bhati's signature on it.

The note stated that her face got disfigured by hot mustard oil following an accident at home, leading her to feel that "the world would not accept” her and so she was forced to take the extreme step, a police official said.

It was actually the body of the shopping mall worker Hema Chaudhary (28), Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

Bhati had planned to kill her four relatives whom she held responsible for the suicide of her parents in May, police said.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt bans BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR as AQI remains very poor

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: 20-year-old man beheads cousin, accused's friends take selfie with chopped head

Latest India News