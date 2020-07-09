Image Source : PTI (FILE) Noida: Gangsters' including Sundar Bhati's assets worth over Rs 77 lakh attached

Properties of gangsters worth Rs 77.7 lakh were attached by the police on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, as crackdown on the mafia continued in the region, officials said. The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, they said.

"Three trucks worth Rs 36 lakh belonging to Sumit Bhati, two trucks and a scooter totalling Rs 29.70 lakh of Satbir Bansal and a truck of Sinhraj which is pegged worth Rs 12 lakh were attached by the police on Wednesday," a senior officer said. So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth around Rs 14 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gang, and others have been attached in the latest clampdown, according to police officials.

The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, the officials said.

