Noida: Fire team rewarded Rs 50,000 for rescuing 13 trapped in Sector 20 fire

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@CP_NOIDA A DG Medal was also recommended for their bravery.

Highlights The fire department was rewarded Rs 50,000 after it rescued 13 people

The reward was announced by Police Commissioner's office

A DG Medal was recommended for the fire team's bravery

The fire department was rewarded Rs 50,000 after it rescued 13 people trapped in a fire in Noida's Sector 20. Two fire officials were injured during the rescue operation. The reward was announced by Police Commissioner's office. A DG Medal was also recommended for their bravery.

Mahipal Singh and Nizamuddin were the two firemen, who were injured during the rescue operation.

ALSO READ | Mumbai fire: 11 rescued after blaze in 16-storey residential building

Latest India News