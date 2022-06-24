Friday, June 24, 2022
     
Noida: Fire team rewarded Rs 50,000 for rescuing 13 trapped in Sector 20 fire

The Police Commissioner's office announced a reward of Rs 50, 000 to the fire team as well as the DG Medal for their bravery.

Hritika Mitra Written by: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Noida Updated on: June 24, 2022 19:53 IST
A DG Medal was also recommended for their bravery. 

The fire department was rewarded Rs 50,000 after it rescued 13 people trapped in a fire in Noida's Sector 20. Two fire officials were injured during the rescue operation. The reward was announced by Police Commissioner's office. A DG Medal was also recommended for their bravery. 

Mahipal Singh and Nizamuddin were the two firemen, who were injured during the rescue operation. 

