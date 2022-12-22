Noida commercial building catches flames, fire brigade officials at spot | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Noida building catches fire

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Sector-67, Noida on Thursday as the fire brigade personnel reached the site to douse the flame.

Fire officials doused around 80 per cent of the blaze. The incident took place in the area under Police Station Phase-3.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far and will be investigated after the fire is extinguished completely, said officials.

The police evacuated the buildings nearby and cordoned off the area.

"Sector 67 Space Design International B 34 Sector 67 was informed about the fire incident on the fifth floor, taking immediate action on the information of the fire, the fire service unit reached the spot and extinguished the fire, there is no loss of life in the above incident," tweeted CFO Noida (Chief Fire Officer).

According to information received from the Fire Department, they were informed of a fire breaking out on the fifth floor of Space Design International Company in Sector-67 of Noida.

No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

(With IANS iinput)

