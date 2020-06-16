Image Source : PTI Noida: 22-year-old woman jumps to death from top floor of ESI Hospital

A 22-year-old woman jumped to death from the top floor of ESI Hospital in Noida. The incident was reported on Tuesday and the woman was reported to be a suspected coronavirus patient.

Earlier on Sunday, a 28-year-old man, a suspected COVID-19 patient had died at Noida's ESI Hospital. The incident was reported while the patient was being shifted to the hospital from SARI ward in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The RT-PCR test rendered an inconclusive result, therefore prompting the doctors to refer him to ESI Hospital, the CMCH officials had said.

Details to follow...

