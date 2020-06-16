Tuesday, June 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Noida: 22-year-old woman jumps to death from top floor of ESI Hospital

Noida: 22-year-old woman jumps to death from top floor of ESI Hospital

A 22-year-old woman jumped to death from the top floor of ESI Hospital in Noida. The incident was reported on Tuesday and the woman was reported to be a suspected coronavirus patient.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2020 13:07 IST
esi hospital
Image Source : PTI

Noida: 22-year-old woman jumps to death from top floor of ESI Hospital

A 22-year-old woman jumped to death from the top floor of ESI Hospital in Noida. The incident was reported on Tuesday and the woman was reported to be a suspected coronavirus patient. 

Earlier on Sunday, a 28-year-old man, a suspected COVID-19 patient had died at Noida's ESI Hospital. The incident was reported while the patient was being shifted to the hospital from SARI ward in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). 

The RT-PCR test rendered an inconclusive result, therefore prompting the doctors to refer him to ESI Hospital, the CMCH officials had said.

Details to follow...

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X