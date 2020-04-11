Image Source : AP COVID-19 cases surge to 64 in Noida

A total of 64 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Noida so far. The first patient was found in the district on March 8, after which the cases are increasing constantly. The first patient, who had a travel history to Italy, was treated in Delhi. He was a tourist guide there. He returned to India with a group of people and has homes both in Noida and Delhi. He has now recovered from the disease.

Adequate arrangements are being made in the district to quarantine the suspected coronavirus patients. A 100-bed isolation ward has been set up at Sharda Hospital. Apart from this, the district administration has also set up wards in four private hospitals. Eight hotels have also been acquired to keep patients or those in contact with them in isolation. All those people who do not wish to be hospitalised can stay in these hotels at their own expense.

Patients are being housed in 700-bed quarantine centres in Noida and Greater Noida. An additional isolation centre of 150 beds has also been prepared in Greater Noida. Patients are undergoing treatment at the city's gyms and neonatal centres. There are 20 beds in the gyms and 30 in the neonatal centres with treatment facilities. The child hospital also has 20 general isolation wards.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus infected patients in Noida, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh visited the area. Yogi Adityanath also came to Greater Noida and held a meeting with the officials. He informed about the mistakes made by the officials and District Magistrate B.D.N. Singh and then CMO Dr. R.K. Garg were removed.

Noida coronavirus tiimeline:

March 8 - 1 patient

March 17 - 3 patients

March 21 - 5 patients

March 24 - 11 patients

March 27 - 17 patients

March 28 - 26 patients

March 29 - 32 patients

March 31 - 38 patients

April 1 - 48 patients

April 4 - 58 patients

April 8 - 60 patients

April 9 - 63 patients

April 10 - 64 patients

A total of 1,346 people have been kept in isolation till April 10 in the district. Out of the total 64 positive coronavirus patients, 12 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment.

