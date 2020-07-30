Image Source : PTI (FILE) Noida: One more Covid-19 death, number of cases crosses 5000 mark

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district rose to 42 on Thursday with one more fatality reported, while 110 new cases of the infection took the tally to 5,071, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 730, up from 679 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the UP Health department.

On the brighter side, 55 COVID-19 patients got discharged after treatment since Wednesday, and the total number of recoveries reached 4,299, the highest for any district in the state, it showed.

With the death toll reaching 42, the mortality rate of patients stood at 0.82 per cent, same as it was on Wednesday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients in the district although dropped slightly to 84.77 per cent from 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (679) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The highest number of active cases is in Lucknow (4,381), followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,536), Varanasi (1,693), Bareilly (1,330), Allahabad (1,212),

Gorakhpur (1,045), Jhansi (1,020), Jaunpur (936), Ballia (893) and Ghaziabad (780), according to the data.

There were 32,649 active cases across the state, while the death toll has reached 1,587 with 57 fatalities since Wednesday. So far, 46,803 patients have recovered across the state, the data stated.

