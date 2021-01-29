Noida coronavirus case: Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, active cases 48

Image Source : PTI Noida coronavirus case: Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,341, official data showed. The active cases in the district rose to 48 from 46 the previous day, while its recovery rate stayed at 99.45 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, eight more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,202, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 99.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 6,230 from 6,368 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,84,752 and the death toll climbed to 8,642 on Thursday, the data showed.

