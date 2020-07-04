Noida CMO Deepak Ohri found COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Dr. Deepak Ohri, Noida district's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), has tested positive for COVID-19, a highly-infectious virus. He has been hospitalised. Dr. Nepal Singh has been entrused with the responsibilites of the CMO for the time being.

"Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO has Influenza like illnesses (ILI) symptoms, following he was tested for coronavirus and was found positive. He has been taken to a isolation ward," a communication said. "His health is stable. However, Dr. Nepal Singh will work as CMO in his absence," it further said.

Meanwhile, sanitisation is being carried out at the Chief Medical Officer's office.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage