Noida cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh, 25th at national level, massive improvement from 2019 ranking

Noida has massively improved its ranking among the cleanest cities in India in just one year as Swachh Survekshan results have been released. The metropolitan which stood at the 150th position in 2019 has positioned itself on 25th in 2020 at the national level while secured the position of cleanest cities at the state level. Noida participated in 1 to 10 lakh category of total population among 382 cities and stood at 25th position. In the last two years. While Noida secured 25th position, Indore once again bagged the tag of being India's cleanest city.

Top 5 five-star cities in India

According to Swachh Survekshan, Indore, Ambikapur, Navi Mumbai, Surat and Rajkot and Mysuru have been rated as five-star cities, 86 cities as 3-star and 64 cities as 1-star as per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' rating protocol for garbage-free cities. The announcement was made during the Swachh Survekshan awards declared by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Swachh Survekshan

It is meant to monitor the performance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched in 2014. The survey was conducted in 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns and was completed in 28 days. Indore city in Madhya Pradesh emerged as the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row, Surat and Navi Mumbai won the second and third position respectively in the more than one lakh population category.

Mysuru city in Karnataka had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey in 2016, while Indore had retained the top position for three consecutive years.

Chhattisgarh won the prestigious title of the cleanest state in the more than hundred urban local bodies category, while Jharkhand was adjudged the winner in the less than hundred urban local bodies category. An additional 117 awards were also handed over by the Minister.

