Commercial flights begin at Noida Airport; IndiGo service from Lucknow marks historic first landing

Noida:

Commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport in Jewar officially began on Monday, marking a significant step forward for Uttar Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure. The inaugural service, flight 6E-2278, took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 7:05 am and landed at Jewar Airport at 8:05 am, completing the airport’s first scheduled commercial arrival.

The aircraft then continued its onward journey to Bengaluru, where it is expected to land at 11:05 am.

The launch of this route marks the beginning of regular passenger connectivity for the new airport, positioning Jewar as an emerging aviation hub in the National Capital Region.

Group of farmers to travel to Lucknow

The opening day also holds special significance for local residents whose land was acquired for the project. Around 170 farmers from the region are expected to travel to Lucknow on one of the first flights from Jewar.

Accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the group will visit Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to express gratitude for the development of the airport.

About the project

Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, the airport is regarded as one of the Uttar Pradesh government's flagship infrastructure projects. Officials believe it will play a key role in improving connectivity and strengthening the state's position as a major aviation and logistics hub.

The first phase of the project has been completed with the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. The facility currently includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower. The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 6, 2026.

Spread across nearly 1,334 hectares, the airport is being developed in four phases. Government projections indicate that its annual passenger handling capacity will increase to 30 million by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.

In its final form, the airport is planned to have five runways and the ability to serve up to 225 million passengers every year, making it one of the largest airport developments in the world.

IndiGo to begin operations for key cities

The airport is expected to benefit travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. IndiGo has announced plans to gradually connect the airport with more than 16 destinations, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project earlier this year. The state government estimates that the airport will create nearly one lakh direct and indirect jobs while attracting significant investment in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, hospitality and industrial development.

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