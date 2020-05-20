Noida: 9-month-old baby among 4 new COVID-19 cases; Section-144 imposed till May 31

Image Source : PTI 9-month-old baby among 4 new COVID-19 cases

Noida on Wednesday reported four new positive cases of coronavirus including a 9-month-old boy among the new infections. Citing the daily surge in the number of cases, the Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities have decided to impose Section-144 till May 31. The authority issued an order stating that people are not allowed to come out of their homes between 7 pm to 7 am. In addition to that, the parks will be open to the public between 7 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

With the fresh four cases, the COVID-19 tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar has mounted to 293 out of which 81 are the active cases. So far, five people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Meanwhile, no corona patient has been discharged today. However, a total of 207 patients of COVID-19 have been discharged so far.

The 9-month-old baby boy detected positive for coronavirus in village Faleda Rabupura, Jewer following which he was admitted to SSPGHTI Hospital. The new infections also included an 80-year-old man, residents of sector 110-B block, and a 60-year-old man, resident of Sunshine Helios-sector 78. While, a 27-year-old woman, resident of sector-15, tested positive for COVID-19 and now she is admitted to GIMS Hospital.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage